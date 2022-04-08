Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

