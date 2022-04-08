Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

