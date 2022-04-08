Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

