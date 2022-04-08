Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.