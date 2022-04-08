Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 82,802 shares.The stock last traded at $42.36 and had previously closed at $41.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after acquiring an additional 114,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

