Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Commvault Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $28,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.