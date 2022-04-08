Comparing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marin Software and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 1.72 -$12.94 million ($0.99) -2.74 Brightcove $211.09 million 1.49 $5.40 million $0.13 58.24

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marin Software and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 173.01%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -53.01% -40.44% -27.51% Brightcove 2.56% 7.40% 3.43%

Summary

Brightcove beats Marin Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

