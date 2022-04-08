Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.1% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

