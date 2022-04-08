Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after buying an additional 430,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

