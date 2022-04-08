Conceal Price Reaches $0.32 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $171,900.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,305.83 or 0.99796910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066019 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00259416 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00321905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00132419 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00087121 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,839,786 coins and its circulating supply is 12,028,690 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

