Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

