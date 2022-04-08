Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.
Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
