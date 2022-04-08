Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.