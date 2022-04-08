Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of -808.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.