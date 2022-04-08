Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Strong Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $246.50 and last traded at $244.55. Approximately 33,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 703,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

