Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Constellation Brands by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

