Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA) Insider Jason Billings Acquires 200,000 Shares

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$135,000.00 ($101,503.76).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Contango Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.