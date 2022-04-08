Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

