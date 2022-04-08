Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.