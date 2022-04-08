Contrasting Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

25.7% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Humanigen shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Humanigen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legend Biotech and Humanigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $89.79 million 69.44 -$386.21 million ($1.36) -29.78 Humanigen $3.60 million 52.63 -$236.65 million ($4.10) -0.71

Humanigen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humanigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Legend Biotech and Humanigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Humanigen 1 2 4 0 2.43

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.70%. Humanigen has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 748.28%. Given Humanigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Humanigen is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -429.40% -131.45% -47.76% Humanigen -6,582.73% -4,882.88% -256.13%

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Humanigen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops Ifabotuzumab, a humaneered monoclonal antibody that targets EphA3 receptor, which has completed the Phase I dose escalation portion of a Phase I/II clinical trial in multiple hematologic malignancies; and HGEN005, an anti-EMR1 monoclonal antibody, which has completed pre-clinical stage for the treatment of eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen, Inc. has a clinical collaboration agreement with Kite Pharma, Inc. to conduct a multi-center Phase Ib/II study of Lenzilumab in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the Department of Defense to assist in the development of lenzilumab in advance of a potential emergency use authorization for COVID-19. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.