Contrasting MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get MoneyLion alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MoneyLion and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.96%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.04%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.95 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $21.07 million 10.45 -$1.91 million N/A N/A

Bit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.