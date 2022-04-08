Contrasting Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Star Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 7,823.85 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.28 $87.74 million $1.15 9.65

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newegg Commerce and Star Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Group beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods. It also provides a portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics, and other partner services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

