Contrasting Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) & (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $4.61 billion 4.91 $445.30 million $9.91 48.41 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Teledyne Technologies and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $507.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 9.65% 11.53% 5.84% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras for industrial machine vision and automated quality control, as well as for medical, research, and scientific applications; and infrared and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, government, and medical applications, as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics, environment interconnects, data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft, components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications, and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through a direct internal sales force, as well as third-party sales representatives and distributors. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

