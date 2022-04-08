Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.55

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.55 and traded as low as $7.23. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 361,281 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.09.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.35 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.