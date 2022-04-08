Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.84. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 3,568 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 345,338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 40.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

