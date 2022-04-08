Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,632. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $59.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

