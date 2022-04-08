Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 315,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

