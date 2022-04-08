Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of COST opened at $608.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $359.60 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

