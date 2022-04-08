Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $527.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $608.05 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $359.60 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.65. The company has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.