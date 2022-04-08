Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Up 1.5%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 110,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,274,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.