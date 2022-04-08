Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Country Garden has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.84.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

