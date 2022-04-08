Countryside Partnerships’ (CSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 342 ($4.49) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

LON:CSP opened at GBX 243.60 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.09.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.