Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.15. Coupang shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 22,167 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17,739.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
