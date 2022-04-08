Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.
CPNG opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. Coupang has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coupang (Get Rating)
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
