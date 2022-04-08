Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Cover Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MGPRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

About Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Cover Technologies, Inc is a processing and refining company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technologies for processing Mg-rich serpentinite tailings for the production of magnesium metal and Mg-related compounds, byproducts and co-products. The firm holds interest in Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Plant, Magnesium (Mg) Metal Plant, MagBoard Products and MagPower Fuel Cell projects.

