Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €72.00 ($79.12) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.86 ($70.17).

1COV opened at €43.59 ($47.90) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

