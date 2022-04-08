Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

