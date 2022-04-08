Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

