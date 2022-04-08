Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.