Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

