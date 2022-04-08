Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Orange by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Orange by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

