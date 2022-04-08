CPChain Market Capitalization Hits $2.39 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $243,560.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

