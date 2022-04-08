Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,171.51

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,171.51 ($28.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,800 ($23.61). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,887.50 ($24.75), with a volume of 12,175 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,725 ($35.74) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £691.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,746.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,171.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

