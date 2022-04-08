Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

