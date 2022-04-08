Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €9.50

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €9.60 ($10.55) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,790. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
