Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Neutral

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

