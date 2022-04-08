Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) to Neutral

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBFGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cargotec from €48.00 ($52.75) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cargotec from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

Cargotec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

