Credit Suisse Group Lowers Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target to €98.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €121.00 ($132.97) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLVYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Solvay from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solvay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of SLVYY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Solvay has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

