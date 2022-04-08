Credits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60,651.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $60,651.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

