Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CRGY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 2.58. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

