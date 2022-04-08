CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.59

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 21474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

