Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,346 shares of company stock worth $1,301,099. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

